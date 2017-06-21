Couple Recreate Pride Photo 24 Years Later And It's All Kinds Of Wonderful

A couple have recreated their first Pride photo 24 years after the original shot was taken - and they’re still very much in love.
The photo on the left shows Nicholas Cardello and Kurt English in 1993, while the version on the right is a photo of them at this year’s Pride march in Washington, D.C.
Understandably, people are loving the side-by-side photos which were shared on Reddit earlier this week.
According to Mashable, the pair met in 1992 and married in 2008.
The first photo, taken one year into their relationship, was shot at the March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation.
They then recreated the beautiful shot (rounded sunglasses and all) for this year’s Equality March for Unity and Pride.
The pair said they regularly attend Pride events to “promote positive change in society” and thank those who fought for the rights they have today.
They added that there should be more representation of LGBT+ couples “just being couples” so the youth of today can have more positive role models.