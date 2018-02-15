A couple were left in complete shock when they each spent months planning a surprise engagement proposal and popped the question on the same day.
Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade star in a viral video which sees them playing Pictionary in the living room. As Berkley draws on the board, her girlfriend comes up behind her and bends down on one knee with a ring. “Hey Berk, will you marry me?” she asks.
But Berkley also has grand plans to propose. After saying yes to Tori, she pulls a ring box from behind the Pictionary board - and Tori can barely believe her eyes.
The pair, who both live in Texas, starting dating a year ago and instantly hit it off. They then each set in motion plans to propose. According to Buzzfeed, Tori enlisted the help of her mum Kristy to plan the perfect proposal.
Kristy also received a call from Berkley, who wanted to propose during a trip to Washington.
Coincidentally, both women had planned to propose on the same day. Kristy didn’t let on that she knew about Tori’s plans, so she told Berkley it was a great idea.
When the time came, the moment was really special - and there were plenty of happy tears.
“I planned a proposal for months... little did I know she planned one too!” Tori tweeted afterwards.
Berkley also took to social media, writing: “After 4 LONG months of keeping this secret.. turns out Tori McKynzi Marie Monaco was keeping one too. I cannot wait to marry the woman of my dreams. I love you forever baby.”