A couple were left in complete shock when they each spent months planning a surprise engagement proposal and popped the question on the same day.

Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade star in a viral video which sees them playing Pictionary in the living room. As Berkley draws on the board, her girlfriend comes up behind her and bends down on one knee with a ring. “Hey Berk, will you marry me?” she asks.

But Berkley also has grand plans to propose. After saying yes to Tori, she pulls a ring box from behind the Pictionary board - and Tori can barely believe her eyes.