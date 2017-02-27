Couple With Autism Can Teach Us All A Valuable Lesson About Romantic Love

A couple with autism are proving that people on the spectrum can find romantic love in a heartwarming video.

Nico and Latoya are in a relationship with one another, despite the common misconception that people with autism don’t want social contact or friendships.

The pair star in a video shared on CNN’s Facebook page, which has been viewed more than 10 million times, in which they talk about overcoming loneliness and finding one another.

In the clip, Nico recalled the first time he met Latoya. “My first thought was, ‘be still my beating heart, that is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my entire life’,” he said.

“She just looked so amazing. Her glasses were reflecting the moonlight, like a disco ball, she had the prettiest smile and her cheeks were so rosy.”