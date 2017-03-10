A man with Down’s syndrome has melted hearts around the world by proposing to his girlfriend on ITV’s ‘This Morning’.

Niki Wyatt had previously asked girlfriend Samantha Lochrie, who also has Down’s syndrome, to marry him. But on the show he sealed the deal by getting down on one knee and presenting Samantha with a ring.

The couple appeared on the show alongside their mothers, Jackie and Kim, to tell of how they were previously “banned from kissing” at a youth club.

Jackie and Kim have since started their own club for over-18s with learning difficulties, where members are allowed to kiss if they want to.