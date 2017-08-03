Couples with a significant age gap are likely to be less satisfied with their marriage over time than those of a similar age, research has found.

A study by the University of Colorado Boulder found both men and women reported greater marital satisfaction with younger spouses, but that satisfaction faded quickly over time in marriages with a significant age gap between the partners.

The findings also suggested that couples with large age gaps are far less resilient in the face of economic downturns than those of a similar age.