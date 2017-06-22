ENTERTAINMENT

Courteney Cox Reveals Why Facial Fillers Are 'No Longer Her Friend'

The former 'Friends' star says she is now 'as natural as she can be'.

Courteney Cox has revealed she’s had her cosmetic fillers dissolved, admitting they made her feel like she was no longer herself.

The former ‘Friends’ star, 53, has been using fillers for a number of years, but said she now realises they are “no longer her friend”, and has learned to “embrace movement” in her face. 

Courteney Cox, seen here in March, no longer uses facial fillers

Speaking to New Beauty magazine, Courteney said: “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself.

“I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.

“You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do.

“I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realise that fillers are not my friend.”

Talking about how easy it is to not realise how they change your appearance so dramatically, she added: “The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered.

“You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh, shit, this doesn’t look right.’”

Courteney admitted she had now learned to 'embrace movement' in her face

Courteney, who played Monica Geller in ‘Friends’ between 1994 and 2004, is engaged to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

The pair have been together since 2014 - bar a brief period in 2015 - after they were introduced through mutual friend Ed Sheeran, and it was even reported the singer could officiate at their wedding.

