Courteney Cox Reveals Why Facial Fillers Are 'No Longer Her Friend'

Courteney Cox has revealed she’s had her cosmetic fillers dissolved, admitting they made her feel like she was no longer herself.

The former ‘Friends’ star, 53, has been using fillers for a number of years, but said she now realises they are “no longer her friend”, and has learned to “embrace movement” in her face.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Courteney Cox, seen here in March, no longer uses facial fillers

Speaking to New Beauty magazine, Courteney said: “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself.

Talking about how easy it is to not realise how they change your appearance so dramatically, she added: “The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered.

Charley Gallay via Getty Images Courteney admitted she had now learned to 'embrace movement' in her face

Courteney, who played Monica Geller in ‘Friends’ between 1994 and 2004, is engaged to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

The pair have been together since 2014 - bar a brief period in 2015 - after they were introduced through mutual friend Ed Sheeran, and it was even reported the singer could officiate at their wedding.

Minor 'Friends' Characters We Wish We'd Seen More Of