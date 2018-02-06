‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Courtney Act has urged fans to be kinder to Ann Widdecombe, after being alerted to the fact some people have been “making mean tweets and comments [to her] on my behalf”. While Ann managed to win enough votes to finish second in the most recent series of the show, her views on topics including equal marriage, abortion and the allegations made against Harvey Weinstein left many viewers calling for her to be reprimanded.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Courtney Act

In the days since Friday’s (2 February) final, a number of viewers who felt this way have aired their grievances online but, as Courtney has pointed out, a number of the tweets sent about Anne have included “mean” sentiments. Urging fans to follow her lead, she’s asked for people to treat the former MP with “compassion and understanding” instead. “I’ve heard that people are making mean tweets and comments on my behalf to Ann Widdecombe and others,” she wrote on Tuesday (6 February) morning. “I do not support any mean tweets. Please treat everyone with compassion and understanding.”

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock Ann Widdecombe

Appearing on ‘Lorraine’ later that day, Courtney revealed her coping strategy for dealing Ann’s comments and views while they were in the ‘CBB’ house together. “What I really kept in my mind was, I’m not going to change Ann’s opinions, but maybe people watching, whether it be in the house or watching at home, will hear two sides of an argument,” she said. Courtney triumphed over Ann by winning 49.43% of the overall votes, while Ann received 39.5%. Wayne Sleep, Jess Impiazzi and Shane Lynch had been given their marching orders earlier in the evening, having received 0.9, 2.75 and 7.42 per cent of the votes, respectively.