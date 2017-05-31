Donald Trump left everyone utterly bemused overnight with a tweet in which he appeared to coin his own term - now he’s upped the ante.
In a now-deleted tweet, the social media-loving US president, wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”
Cue all sorts of speculation which showcased Twitter at its finest.
But hours after the tweet appeared, it was removed and a new - and possibly even more cryptic - message appeared in its place:
And of course, away they went again...
We’ll keep you up-to-date with any further clarifications...