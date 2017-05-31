All Sections
    31/05/2017 13:08 BST | Updated 31/05/2017 14:16 BST

    Covfefe Meaning Tweet From Donald Trump Just Leaves Everyone Even More Baffled

    Wait...what?

    Donald Trump left everyone utterly bemused overnight with a tweet in which he appeared to coin his own term - now he’s upped the ante.

    In a now-deleted tweet, the social media-loving US president, wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images
    Donald Trump, King of the Cryptic Tweet

    Cue all sorts of speculation which showcased Twitter at its finest.

    But hours after the tweet appeared, it was removed and a new - and possibly even more cryptic - message appeared in its place:

    And of course, away they went again...

    We’ll keep you up-to-date with any further clarifications...

