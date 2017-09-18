All Sections
    18/09/2017 14:26 BST

    London Fashion Week: Craftivists Are The Peaceful Sustainability Activists The World Needs To Know About

    'Changing our world a stitch at a time.'

    A peaceful group of activists has been putting hand-written notes in the pockets of garments on the high-street in the name of ethical fashion

    The self-titled ‘craftivists’ are advocates of the ‘who made my clothes campaign’ started by Fashion Revolution.

    They volunteer their own time to write out three carefully crafted messages that encourage shoppers to think about the traceability of their clothes. 

    Craftivists

    Talking to HuffPost UK, Craftivist Sarah Corbett said: “I love fashion but I don’t love how many processes harm people and our planet in the making of many clothes on offer and I think it’s important we are not silent when we see pain and suffering.”

    Craftivists

    Corbett continued: “However I don’t believe that screaming, demonising or judging people is helpful. I believe that if we want our world to be more beautiful, kind and just then our activism should be beautiful, kind and just.”

    The craftivists have already garnered many fans on social media, with over 9,000 followers on Instagram and 12,000 on twitter. 

    We know the British Fashion Council is taking steps towards a more sustainable future in fashion by supporting projects like Eco Age’s green carpet challenge.

    So while the commercial world takes baby steps towards a fairer fashion industry, people like the craftivists are also making waves in their own peaceful way.

    Craftivists

