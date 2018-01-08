All Sections
    'Neighbours' Star Craig McLachlan Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations​

    Three women have come forward with claims about him.

    08/01/2018 12:29 GMT

    Former ‘Neighbours’ star Craig McLachlan has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. 

    The actor - best know for playing Henry Ramsay on the Australian soap from 1987 to 1989 - has been accused of inappropriate touching and harassment by three women. 

    Don Arnold via Getty Images
    Craig McLachlan has been accused of sexual misconduct

    The allegations date back to 2014 during a stage production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’, where he played the lead ole of Dr Frank N Furter.

    While he has stepped down from a new season of the show playing to audiences in Adelaide, Craig has dismissed the claims as “entirely false”.

    He said in a statement: “Frankly, they seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety.”

    FremantleMedia Ltd/REX/Shutterstock
    Craig played Henry Ramsay on 'Neighbours' from 1987 to 1989

    Christie Whelan Browne, Erika Heynatz and Angela Scundi came forward with their claims about Craig’s in appropriate behaviour as they wanted to protect other cast members. 

    Christie told ABC News: “I think people who know him know that he’s very generous, warm, funny... I saw a very different side come out in him which was terrifying.”

    The Rocky Horror Show’s producer, Gordon Frost Organisation, said they were “shocked” to learn of the claims in a statement explaining his exit from the production. 

    Scott Barbour via Getty Images
    Craig on stage in 'The Rocky Horror Show'

    “We have spoken to Craig and have mutually agreed it is not appropriate for him to continue in the current production,” a spokesperson said. 

    “We will be conducting a full internal investigation and will co-operate fully with authorities. We were not aware of any details of these allegations until they were published in the media today.” 

