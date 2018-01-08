The actor - best know for playing Henry Ramsay on the Australian soap from 1987 to 1989 - has been accused of inappropriate touching and harassment by three women.

Former ‘Neighbours’ star Craig McLachlan has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The allegations date back to 2014 during a stage production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’, where he played the lead ole of Dr Frank N Furter.

While he has stepped down from a new season of the show playing to audiences in Adelaide, Craig has dismissed the claims as “entirely false”.

He said in a statement: “Frankly, they seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety.”