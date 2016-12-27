Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Terrace, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, both North Tyneside, appeared before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court.

Owen Kerry died in hospital following an incident in Cramlington Workmen’s Club in Northumberland at about 10.30pm on Saturday.

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with murder after a 19-year-old was stabbed at a club on Christmas Eve.

Cahill, thin with short dark hair and a tattooed neck, and Harper, with long dark hair worn in a ponytail, both wore grey sweatshirts and trousers for the brief hearing, the Press Association reports.

They were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing before a judge at the same court on Thursday morning.

Harper thanked the magistrates as she was led away.

Kerry’s family said in a statement: “Owen was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many people.