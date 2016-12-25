A 19-year-man has been stabbed to death at a club on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to the incident at the Workmen’s Club, Cramlington, Northumberland, at 10.27pm.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, where he later died from his injuries. He has been named locally as Owen Kerry.

Google Maps Police were called to the incident in Village Road, Cramlington

A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in police custody, the Press Association reports.

Detective Chief Inspector Lisa Theaker, Northumbria Police, said: “We know the club was very busy at the time of the incident and we are asking for anyone who was there at the time on Christmas Eve to please get in contact as they may be able to help us with our inquiries.”

Extra officers are in the area speaking to residents and offering reassurance.