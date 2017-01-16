Since its debut in 2015, US sitcom ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ has won itself a loyal army of fans thank to its irreverent and fast-paced humour, strong performances from its cast and its unusual way of turning a traditional rom-com on its head.

What really sets it apart, though, is its hilarious, ridiculous and yes, occasionally even quite touching, musical numbers.

On occasion, the show’s musical offerings are blatant parodies of songs we already know and love, but even its most die-hard fans might not realise just how many scenes pay homage to existing numbers from the world of pop, musical theatre and film.

How many of these did you spot..?