Labour MP Stella Creasy Needed Police Escort At Pro-Abortion Event in Belfast

Labour MP Stella Creasy needed the protection of a police escort to get past anti-abortion protesters in Belfast.

The MP was speaking at the pro-choice ‘Time For Change’ event in a bid to pressure law-makers to extend abortion rights in Northern Ireland.

But protesters holding aloft gruesome foetus posters crowded the venue and, amid reports charity workers were attacked, Creasy left the building flanked by police.

She tweeted: “First time I have had a police escort to leave a public meeting - polls clearly show anti choice protestors out of step with NI public.”

The Walthamstow MP has drawn the ire of pro-life campaigners since she forced the UK Government to extend free abortions to women in Northern Ireland.

(WARNING: Graphic and distressing images below)