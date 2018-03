Nowadays, no pregnancy announcement is complete without the obligatory social media post.

Forget friends and family, if your big reveal doesn’t pull in the likes on Instagram, then you’ve missed an opportunity.

But we all understand that your first trimester isn’t exactly when you’re likely to be feeling at your most creative (how can we possibly get on to Pinterest with our head in the toilet?) so here are 17 easy ideas to get you inspired.

1. Balloons