Cressida Dick To Take Charge At Metropolitan Police On Monday

Cressida Dick’s tenure at the head of Scotland Yard begins on Monday when she formally takes charge of the country’s largest police force.

Her first major public engagement will be to attend the funeral of Pc Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death in the Westminster terror attack last month.

Dick was named as the first female commissioner in the Metropolitan Police’s 188-year history in February.

Last week it was revealed she will earn £40,000 less than her predecessor after opting to take an annual salary of £230,000 rather than the £270,648 she was offered.