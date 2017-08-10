Rough sleeping will rocket by 76% by 2027 if power-holders fail to take long-term action on homelessness now, a leading charity has warned. Crisis has called on the government to urgently overhaul policy as experts estimated that, based on current trends, the number of people living on the streets, in hostels or on someone’s sofa was set to explode over the next decade. The charity picked out the benefit cap, sanctions, a severe lack of affordable housing, cutbacks to homelessness services and rising rent prices coupled with meagre housing benefit as exacerbating homelessness in the UK today.

It comes as a new analysis, conducted for Crisis by Heriot-Watt University, provides the most complete and up-to-date picture of homelessness across Britain, as well as a 25-year forecast for England, Wales and Scotland. Nearly 160,000 households (around a quarter of a million people) are experiencing the worst forms of homelessness, the report says. It estimates that at any one time in 2016: 9,100 people were sleeping rough

68,300 households were sofa surfing

19,300 households were living in unsuitable temporary accommodation

37,200 households were living in hostels

26,000 households were living in other circumstances , including: 8,900 households sleeping in tents, cars or on public transport 12,100 households living in squats 5,000 households in women’s refuges or winter night shelter



The most acute forms of homelessness will continue to climb if policies remain unchanged, the report adds. By 2027, the overall number is estimated to increase by 26.5% and households in unsuitable temporary accommodation set to nearly double (93%). And the picture gets even more grim the further forward the prediction jumps, with the number of rough sleepers topping 40,000 by 2041: 2011 2016 2021 2026 2031 2036 2041 Rough Sleep 6,100 9,100 11,000 16,000 19,100 28,900 40,100 Hostels 42,900 37,200 37,200 37,200 37,200 37,200 37,200 Unsuit TA 10,100 19,300 20,700 37,300 45,700 74,300 117,500 Sofa Surfing 42,900 68,300 70,200 75,600 92,700 101,700 119,100 Other 17,900 26,000 27,900 36,100 43,400 59,200 78,500 Total 119,900 159,900 167,000 202,200 238,100 301,300 392,400 How could homelessness be cut? The analysis also looks at how different policies could make an impact on the projected rise. It said a 60% increase in new housing could cut homelessness by 19% by 2036, while increased prevention work could reduce levels by 34% in the same period.

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of Crisis, said: “This year Crisis marks its 50th anniversary, but that’s little cause for celebration.” He continued: “We still exist because homelessness still exists, and today’s report makes it only too clear that unless we take action as a society, the problem is only going to get worse with every year that passes. “That means more people sleeping on our streets, in doorways or bus shelters, on the sofas of friends or family, or getting by in hostels and B&Bs. In order to tackle this, we need to first understand the scale of the problem. “Regardless of what happens in people’s lives, whatever difficulties they face or choices they make, no one should ever have to face homelessness. With the right support at the right time, it doesn’t need to be inevitable. There are solutions, and we’re determined to find them and make them a reality. “We warmly welcome the Government’s pledge to tackle rough sleeping and other forms of homelessness. Now’s the time for action and long term planning to end homelessness for good.”

