A secondary school has issued an apology to parents after sparking outrage by suggesting students’ success at school was linked to their choice of shoes.

Crispin School, in Street, Somerset, shared a Facebook status on Thursday 24 November, which stated that “students achieving are wearing the correct footwear”.

“It has become apparent that those students with the strongest academic progress, those achieving in areas such as sport, music and the arts and those who have helped out and conducted themselves well around school are ‘sharply’ dressed,” the Facebook status read.

The status referenced the town’s links to the shoe manufacturer Clarks, as their head office is in Street.

“With a nod to Street’s history, we have particularly chosen to emphasise the link between success and footwear,” the status read.