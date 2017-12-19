Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has shared an adorable family photo lounging at home with the four children in the family.

The 23-year-old, who gave birth to Alana Martina in November 2017, held her daughter while Ronaldo cradled one of his twins, Eva.

Ronaldo’s seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. proudly sat in the middle with his little brother, Matteo, in his lap.

Rodriguez captioned the shot on 18 December: “Create love with you and make life with you.”