Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has shared an adorable family photo lounging at home with the four children in the family.
The 23-year-old, who gave birth to Alana Martina in November 2017, held her daughter while Ronaldo cradled one of his twins, Eva.
Ronaldo’s seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. proudly sat in the middle with his little brother, Matteo, in his lap.
Rodriguez captioned the shot on 18 December: “Create love with you and make life with you.”
Ronaldo’s twins - Eva and Matteo - were born via surrogate back in June 2017.
In March 2017 it was first reported that Ronaldo was expecting twins, however he did not confirm the news straight away.
“He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with,” a source told The Sun at the time.
“His mum Dolores will be there to lend a helping hand like she has been with little Cristiano.”
Shortly after the twins were born in August 2017, Rodríguez confirmed she was expecting her first child.
Ronaldo did not explicitly confirm the news of his fourth child himself, however he did tell news outlet El Mundo, that he was “very happy” there was “another baby on the way” when asked.
He confirmed his fourth child was born in November 2017, sharing a photo in the hospital.