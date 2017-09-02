Detective Constable Dominic Landragin, of Lambeth CID, said: “There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation.

“Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and well-being of the spectators or the players.

“It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Play was abandoned in the County Championship clash between Surrey and Middlesex at about 4.20pm.