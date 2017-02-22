Excavations out at the new Crossrail site in London’s Farringdon have unearthed a number of remarkably well-preserved artefacts which give insight into Tudor life.

Rarely found Tudor textiles, leather and plant remains were excavated by Museum Of London Archaeology (MOLA) at the site of the rediscovered Faggeswell brook, that flowed past Charterhouse Square.

Such materials would usually have decayed due to oxygen but the wet ground conditions at the site meant that a number of items were found in an unusually good state.