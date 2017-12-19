Transport for London (TfL) has released an updated tube map featuring the Elizabeth line to mark one year until the new service starts running.

The Elizabeth line will open in December 2018 alongside 10 new “state-of-the-art” stations, TfL said.

The service will allow passengers to travel from Paddington to Canary Wharf in just 17 minutes and will eventually see customers from Heathrow and Reading able to get to the West End and the City without changing trains.

The line will run as three services before a full service begins in 2019.

Initially, 15 trains an hour will run through the new tunnels, increasing to 24 trains through the central section of the line by May 2019.