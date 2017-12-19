Transport for London (TfL) has released an updated tube map featuring the Elizabeth line to mark one year until the new service starts running.
The Elizabeth line will open in December 2018 alongside 10 new “state-of-the-art” stations, TfL said.
The service will allow passengers to travel from Paddington to Canary Wharf in just 17 minutes and will eventually see customers from Heathrow and Reading able to get to the West End and the City without changing trains.
The line will run as three services before a full service begins in 2019.
Initially, 15 trains an hour will run through the new tunnels, increasing to 24 trains through the central section of the line by May 2019.
The new stations and travel links are expected to boost the economy by £42 billion and support thousands of new jobs and homes in London and the south east.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the Elizabeth line will “improve quality of life for millions of people for decades to come”.
“It’s truly exciting that in only a year London will see the opening of one of the biggest new transport projects in a generation,” he said.
“The Elizabeth line will transform travel across London and the South East, with new state-of-the-art trains transporting millions of people quickly across London, providing a huge boost to the economy.
“The new map being unveiled shows how the first phase of the Elizabeth line will connect to key parts of the transport network in the heart of central London, substantially reducing congestion on other key Tube lines as London’s population grows.”