Croup: What Parents Need To Know If Their Child Has A 'Barking Cough'

It’s that time of year again, when coughs and colds are on the rise, and it feels like everyone is permanently sniffling, or just wants to be tucked up in bed.

But if your child has a ‘barking cough’, they may not have just come down with a run-of-the-mill cold, it could be a sign of a childhood condition known as croup.

Would you know what symptoms to look out for, and what to do in order to have your child treated? We’ve answered the most commonly searched questions.

What is croup?

According to NHS Choices, croup is caused by a virus that affects the windpipe, the airways to the lungs and the voice box (larynx).

The virus usually affects young children aged between six months and three years, with most cases occurring in one-year-olds. However, it can sometimes develop in babies as young as three months, and older children up to 15 years of age.

The condition tends to affect more boys than girls, and is more common during the late autumn and early winter months.

A child may experience croup more than once during childhood. Adults can also get croup but this is rare.