A man has been arrested over a string of cat killings in Northampton as police continue to investigate whether the attacks are linked to the so-called Croydon cat killer.

The 31-year-old was held after five cats were found dead and mutilated in the town between August and November last year, the Press Association reported.

Northamptonshire Police said the suspect, who was arrested in connection with arson attacks and cat mutilations in the Duston and Kingsley Park areas, has been released under investigation.

The force confirmed it is working closely with the Metropolitan Police probe into a number of animal deaths, known as Operation Takahe.

But it said that although the offences are similar to attacks in the London area, officers cannot be sure they were carried out by the same person.