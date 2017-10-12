How The Crucial 'Golden Hour' Helped To Catch Alice Ruggles' Killer

In April, Lance Corporal Trimaan ‘Harry’ Dhillon was found guilty of murdering his former girlfriend, Alice Ruggles. Dhillion, 26, slashed Ruggles’ neck from ear to ear and left her to bleed to death in the bathroom of her flat in Gateshead last October. Ruggles, who had complained to police about Dhillon harassing her in the past, had contacted them again just five days before she was murdered, but told a friend she felt “palmed off” and joked to her sister they would “respond when he stabs me.”

Northumbria Police Alice Ruggles was murdered in October last year

Dhillon, a 2 Scots signaller, who was in a relationship with Ruggles for a year, is now serving a life sentence with a minimum of 22 years. Tonight ITV’s brand new Crime and Punishment season kicks off with a compelling look at the case with Trevor McDonald. An Hour to Catch A Killer takes viewers to the heart of the all-important window of time that can make or break a murder investigation – the ‘Golden Hour’. A principle outlined in British Police’s Murder Investigation Manual, it describes how the decisions detectives make during that first hour impact on whether or not they catch the killer. It features unprecedented access to the Northumbria Homicide Team, who start filming the second the call reporting the attack comes in.

PA/ Northumbria Police Trimaan ‘Harry’ Dhillon was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend in April this year

Footage from the murder squad wearing HD body cameras takes viewers into crime scenes where film crews usually can’t go as their presence would contaminate evidence. Senior investigating officer DCI Lisa Theaker said: “Getting evidence in the golden hour is vital. It’s fresh, it’s not contaminated and it might not be there for very long. The priority for me is securing evidence as quickly as possible. Where’s my offender? That’s a real priority for me because they’ll be a wealth of forensic evidence on them. Let’s find who the killer is.” The show follows the team’s progress during the 60 minutes from when Ruggles is declared dead, which crucially sees them learn of Dhillon’s obsessive behaviour and identify him as a suspect. He was arrested before midnight. Ruggles, a graduate of Leicester University, was found by her housemate Maxine McGill and had suffered 24 injuries, including defensive wounds. A jury at Newcastle Crown Court heard Dhillon had probably kneeled on her back and held her head up to slash her throat with a long, sharp carving knife at least six times, cutting through to her spine. At 6ft 1in and 12st 7lb, Dhillon was almost a foot taller and three stone heavier than her.

ITV DCI Lisa Theaker led the investigation

The pair had developed an intense relationship over the internet while Dhillon was serving in Afghanistan. Though professing to love her, Dhillon was serially unfaithful, controlling, manipulative and possessive around Ruggles. Their relationship declined when she found he had been messaging other women on dating sites but he used emotional blackmail to try and get her back, then threatened to release sexual photographs of her. Dhillon’s previous partner had suffered similarly, with her ordeal ending only when she took out a restraining order. When Ruggles decided to end the relationship in August last year, Dhillon became obsessive. He contacted her mother on social media, pleading with her to intervene, he hacked into Ruggles’ Facebook account to monitor her movements and would send he pleading messages and crying selfies. When he discovered she was on the brink of starting a new relationship with an Army officer she met in Germany, Dhillon visited her ground-floor flat at night, knocking on her window and terrifying her.

Facebook Ruggles had contacted the police about Dhillon just five days before she was murdered