Cuba Gooding Sr Dead: Cuba Gooding Jr's Dad Dies, Aged 72

Cuba was the lead singer of '70s group The Main Ingredient.

21/04/2017 07:56
Cuba Gooding Sr has died at the age of 72, according to reports in the US. 

The singer father of Cuba Gooding Jr was found dead in his car, TMZ claims.

The website also reports the emergency services were called when Cuba was found on Thursday (20 April), but were unable to resuscitate him. 

There was apparently no evidence of foul play. 

Cuba Sr and his wife Shirley had four children together and split in 1974, but later remarried in 1995. 

Cuba was the lead singer in the ‘70s group The Main Ingredient, who had a series of hits, including ‘Everybody Plays The Fool’ and ‘Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely’. 

