If you want to prevent dementia in old age, you should drink a daily cup of tea. That’s according to new research, which found drinking black (such as English Breakfast and Earl Grey), green or oolong tea reduced the risk of cognitive impairment in older people by 50%. In those who were genetically at risk of Alzheimer’s disease, the risk was reduced even further (by 86%). The findings add to a number of existing studies which suggest tea is beneficial to health.

Maddy_Z via Getty Images

The new study, involving 957 Chinese seniors aged 55 and over, has found that regular consumption of tea lowers the risk of cognitive decline in the elderly. People who carried the gene APOE e4 - who are genetically at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease - were found to experience a reduction in cognitive impairment risk by as much as 86%. The research team also discovered that the protective role of tea consumption on brain function is not limited to a particular type of tea – so long as the tea is brewed from tea leaves, such as green, black or oolong tea. “While the study was conducted on Chinese elderly, the results could apply to other races as well,” said lead author Professor Feng Lei from the National University of Singapore. “Our findings have important implications for dementia prevention. Despite high quality drug trials, effective pharmacological therapy for neurocognitive disorders such as dementia remains elusive and current prevention strategies are far from satisfactory. “Tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. The data from our study suggests that a simple and inexpensive lifestyle measure such as daily tea drinking can reduce a person’s risk of developing neurocognitive disorders in late life.”