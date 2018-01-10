Curry-Lovers In Bordeaux Charter Flight To Deliver Them Indian Food From UK

In what is the ultimate act of dedication, a group of expats living in Bordeaux have chipped in to charter a plane to deliver them Indian food.

James Emery and a group of curry-lovers living in the French city missed the cuisine so much that they teamed up with The Akash, an Indian restaurant in Portsmouth, to charter a flight to deliver food to them.

James, who is a pilot himself, told The Portsmouth News: “I have been a loyal customer of the Akash for close to 20 years. Every time I popped in for a meal, I would complain about the bland and uninspiring version of Indian food we get in France.

“It was on one of these visits that Faz [the restaurant manager] first floated the idea of delivering one to me at home in Bordeaux.”