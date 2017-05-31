Cushioning: 10 Signs You’re Guilty Of This Dating Practice

No one could dispute that online dating and apps like Tinder have given single people more choice than ever before.

But having lots of choice can mean it is harder to settle, instead you keep all your cards in play, with a reliable standby for when the risky options fall through.

Sound familiar? You may be ‘cushioning’ – the latest term for a practice where people keep potential partners waiting in the wings to act as a cushion, to soften the blow of rejection elsewhere.

Here are 10 signs you’re totally guilty of cushioning.

1. You are low-key addicted to attention.