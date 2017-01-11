24 Cut-Crease Makeup Ideas That Will Make You Ditch The Smokey Eye For 2017

We’ll be the first to admit we’re loathe to give up on our fail-safe smokey eye - it’s a beauty look that has seen us through life’s ups and downs - but it is facing some fierce competition from the latest trend in eye makeup, cut-crease eyes.

Instead of channeling the smudged and blended look of a smokey eye, cut-crease does the opposite and uses razor-sharp lines to shape your eyelid.

And you get to use lots of glitter.

So here are 24 looks - from subtle shading to bold strokes - to inspire you to brush off your eyeshadow palette and get learning.