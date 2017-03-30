All Sections
    • PARENTS
    30/03/2017 11:51 BST

    Seven-Year-Old Gives Dad Folded Piece Of Paper With Secret Message Inside And It's Adorable

    Why can't they be like this all the time? 😍

    Sometimes your kids drive you potty and leave you locked in the bathroom clutching a glass of wine.

    Other times, they’re so bloody adorable it makes you want to well up, hug them and never let them go.

    The latter is true for this dad, who got handed a folded piece of paper with a hidden message in from his seven-year-old daughter.

    My 7 year old daughter just handed me this folded piece of paper

    The dad posted images of the hidden message to Imgur showing what his daughter wrote on each part of the folded note.

    IMGUR

    There’s nothing complicated about it, but we totally wish we were given one of these. 

    IMGUR
    IMGUR

    Adorable. 

    IMGUR

