Sometimes your kids drive you potty and leave you locked in the bathroom clutching a glass of wine.
Other times, they’re so bloody adorable it makes you want to well up, hug them and never let them go.
The latter is true for this dad, who got handed a folded piece of paper with a hidden message in from his seven-year-old daughter.
The dad posted images of the hidden message to Imgur showing what his daughter wrote on each part of the folded note.
There’s nothing complicated about it, but we totally wish we were given one of these.
Adorable.
