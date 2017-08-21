Step Aside Nail Art, Because Cuticle Tattoos Are The New Trend We're Loving On Social

As much as we love nail art, we have to say cuticle tattoos have usurped them as our latest obsession.
Pictures of people’s designs have been making the rounds on Instagram and we’re here for this new trend.
While nail art is momentary, getting tattoos on your cuticles is as big a commitment as any other body area. So it’s worth taking a moment to consider what kind of look you might fancy.
That’s why we’ve created this list of some our favourites on Instagram, to help inspire you.
Rihanna, our favourite style queen, has of course got a few:
We love this woman’s hand tats, with letters on her nuckles that spell “MAMA BEAR” and her subtly stylish cuticle ones too:
This style also looks amazing on darker skin tones, as modeled by one savvy trendsetter:
You’d be spoiled for choice if you opted for a cuticle tat. The trend’s growing popularity means more and more designs are cropping up.
If you feel like already switching up the new trend, then make like this Instagram babe and go for gold. Not permanent, but still cute.
If discretion is more your speed, go for a bold illustration on just one cuticle instead of all five.
Whatever you decide, you’re sure to be the envy of your favourite nail salon.
