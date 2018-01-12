Cycling Does Not Damage Men's Sexual Health Or Increase Erectile Dysfunction Risk, Study Finds

Male cycling fans, rejoice! New research suggests cycling will not affect your sex life or impact your ability to get and sustain an erection, despite previous reports on the contrary.

In a new report in The Journal of Urology, researchers found neither recreational nor intense cycling appear to have a negative impact on men’s sexual and urinary function.

“This is the largest comparative study to date, exploring the associations of cycling, bike and road characteristics with sexual and urinary function using validated questionnaires,” explained lead investigator Benjamin Breyer, of the department of urology at the University of California, San Francisco.

“We believe the results will be encouraging for cyclists. Cycling provides tremendous cardiovascular benefits and is low impact on joints. We believe the health benefits enjoyed by cyclists who ride safely will far out weight health risks.”