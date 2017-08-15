A cyclist charged with killing a pedestrian shouted at her as she lay on the road, a court heard Tuesday, in what is thought to be the first time a cyclist has been put on trial for the manslaughter of a pedestrian in England.

Charlie Alliston was aged 18 when he allegedly knocked down mother-of-two Kim Briggs in Old Street, east London, on February 12 last year while riding an Olympics-style track bike that had no front brakes.

The 44-year-old HR director was trying to cross the road on her lunch break when she collided with Alliston who was said to be travelling at about 14mp on his Planet X rear pedal bike.

Briggs suffered “non-survivable brain injuries” and died in hospital a week later.

Alliston, now 20, of Bermondsey, south London, has denied a charge under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act of causing bodily harm to Briggs by wanton or furious driving.

In a legal first, he also faces an additional charge of the manslaughter of Briggs, of Lewisham, south London.