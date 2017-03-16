A cycling team rode more than 202K (125 miles) in order to create the shape of a goat on a tracking app.

Ben Jones, who’s part of Perth-based amateur cycling team ‘Fight Club’, said he wanted to let his hair down before becoming a father.

“Part of the reason we actually did this now is that my partner is nine months pregnant, she’s due in about four days,” he told ABC news.

“It was something fun to do before I have a kid — geddit?”