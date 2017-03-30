Here in the UK we’re used to the occasional old trolley or traffic cone getting washed up by flood waters - but Australia takes it to another level.
Astonishing pictures published by Queensland Fire and Emergency services showed what appeared to be a bull shark caught in Cyclone Debbie.
Queensland Fire and Emergency said crews snapped the pictures of the stranded shark while checking flooded roads around Ayr, following the storm.
Since it’s almost April Fool’s day, we’re treating this as a slightly fishy story but if true, the images are amazing.
Cyclone Debbie has cause mass evacuations and left more than 50,000 homes without power.
Tourist resorts along the world-famous Great Barrier Reef and mainland coastal areas have been belted with wind gusts stronger than 260 km per hour (160 mph), according to Reuters.
Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it appeared the worst-hit areas were the tourist magnet of the Whitsunday Islands off the coast and Airlie Beach and Proserpine, some 900 km (560 miles) northwest of the Queensland capital, Brisbane.
Jon Clements, who was holidaying on Hamilton Island when the storm hit, told Reuters: “It’s been absolutely smashed. You can’t get out or in there’s so many trees down. There are boats all over the harbour.”