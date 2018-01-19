A dad has called out Asda for selling kids’ tops that reinforce stereotypical gender roles, which mean girls are not pushed to achieve, yet boys are taught to see themselves as “future high flyers”.

Richard Osmond, 30, from Hertfordshire, tweeted a photo of two sets of tops, which compared a boys’ “high flyer” top to a girls’ set with the slogan “adorable” on the front.

“At Asda the baby clothes aisle has a boy side and a girl side,” Osmond tweeted on 14 January. “Here’s a sample from each, because boys achieve great things for themselves and girls are sexy mice.”

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Osmond, who has an eight-week-old daughter, said: “The tops I showed weren’t just perpetuating a stereotype... they were almost acknowledging the stereotype and intentionally revelling in it, in a really self-aware way.

“The boy shirt wasn’t just reinforcing the stereotype of the energetic adventurous boy - it was literally making claims about that boy’s future life and career.”