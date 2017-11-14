A dad who desperately tried to find a ‘Postman Pat’ VHS for his son with autism for Christmas has been overwhelmed by the support he received online.

James Dutton, who lives in Ruislip, London, tweeted the request on 12 November, explaining his severely autistic son Thomas, 19, had asked for the ‘Postman Pat Prize Postbag’ film on VHS.

“Does anyone have or know of anyone who may still have this VHS?” he wrote.

Nearly 4,000 tweets later, including celebrity support from Strictly’s Brendan Cole, Dutton told HuffPost UK a VHS has been located.

“I didn’t imagine when I posted my original tweet yesterday that it would gain quite so much momentum,” the dad told HuffPost UK.