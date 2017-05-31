Dad Defends Himself After Being Judged For Putting His 'Wild Child' Toddler On A Lead

One dad has taken to the internet to defend himself against strangers who judged him for putting his “wild child” on a lead when out in public.

Clint Edwards was out at a farmers market with his two-year-old daughter Aspen when he decided to use the harness in order to keep her under control.

The dad-of-three, who blogs at ‘No Idea What I’m Doing’ explained that the decision led to him being given “dirty looks” just for trying to keep his child out of danger.

“The real difficulty with having a wild child is that you are damned if you do, and damned if you don’t,” Edwards said.