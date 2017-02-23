The moment a dad helped deliver his baby on the front seat of his car was captured in a beautiful photograph.

The couple were on their way to the hospital in the middle of the night with their birth photographer sat in the car behind them.

But when the mum felt like she really needed to push, the dad had to pull into a car park and their baby was born there.

“At 12:21am, an amazing mother and incredible father delivered their precious baby in the front seat of their car,” the photographer behind Jaiden Photography shared on Love What Matters on 23 February.