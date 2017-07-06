A dad who couldn’t afford to take his daughter to Disneyland did the next best thing - and we want in.
Reddit user autumnx shared a clip of the DIY Disneyland he created for his daughter, including a plastic blue box and a first person rollercoaster video.
To give his little one a realistic experience, he sat her in the box and moved it on the angles of the rollercoaster for a simulator experience.
By the look on the little girl’s face, she absolutely loved it (and we think we would, too).
One commenter hilariously summed up the experience writing: “The only risk you run is the ‘again!’ that comes immediately after it.”
So true.