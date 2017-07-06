All Sections
    Dad Created DIY Simulator Disneyland Experience For Daughter Because He Couldn't Afford To Take Her

    We want to have a go 🙌

    A dad who couldn’t afford to take his daughter to Disneyland did the next best thing - and we want in.

    Reddit user autumnx shared a clip of the DIY Disneyland he created for his daughter, including a plastic blue box and a first person rollercoaster video.

    To give his little one a realistic experience, he sat her in the box and moved it on the angles of the rollercoaster for a simulator experience.

    View post on imgur.com

    By the look on the little girl’s face, she absolutely loved it (and we think we would, too).

    One commenter hilariously summed up the experience writing: “The only risk you run is the ‘again!’ that comes immediately after it.”

    So true. 

