The moment a dad fainted in the delivery room while his girlfriend was in labour was caught on camera during an episode of ‘One Born Every Minute’.

Ben, 29, and his partner, Amy, 23, were at Birmingham Women’s hospital for the new series of the Channel 4 show, which follows expectant parents as they welcome their babies in the world. Amy met Ben in a car park at work and within three months of getting together, she was pregnant.

The dad-to-be explained (prior to fainting) that it shocked him how much his emotions have changed since learning he was going to be a dad. “It’s turned me into a right softie,” he said. “I can’t even watch telly without crying. I just feel like I have to be strong for her.”