A dad decided to share his daughter’s “category 5 shit storm” with the rest of the world on Facebook to “strike fear into the hearts of new parents”.

Jesse Mab-Phea Hill, from the US, was watching YouTube videos at home while his daughter, Alessandra, was playing upstairs in her room.

When he went to check on her, he started smelling “something foul” as he was walking up the stairs.

“My blood runs cold when I realise the stink is coming from the upper floor,” he wrote on Facebook on 12 May. “I run up the stairs screaming: ‘No, no, no, no’, till I get to Alessandra’s room.

“There she is, standing at the baby gate, butt naked, holding her diaper, covered head to toe in her own crap.”