Dad's Sweet Gesture For Daughter On Last Day Of School Will Melt Your Icy Heart

When the day came for Tom Sullivan’s last-born to leave school and go on to college, Tom had something special up his sleeve.

You see, Tom had been making his daughter Meg’s lunches since she first started school. This involved peeling her oranges every day, even when she was old enough to do it herself.

But on her last day, Tom sent his 18-year-old off to school with two unpeeled oranges in a resealable bag and a WikiHow article on how to peel them.

He also wrote in marker pen, “It’s time baby girl”, accompanied by a picture of a sad face with tears.

His daughter Meg tweeted about what her dad had done, and the hilarious yet touching act went down a storm with Twitter users.