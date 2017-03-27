Dad Nails How To Treat Your Ex When There Are Kids Involved

All parents know how important it is to set a good example for your children, but that can be easier said than done when you’re struggling with your own relationships.
Now one mum has explained how her ex-husband stepped up on Mother’s Day to perfectly show their sons how they should be treating other people even if they have broken up.
The couple, who split up six weeks ago after a twelve-year relationship are living separately, meaning that on Sunday morning the anonymous poster woke up alone and without her children.
The mother-of-two explained, on Imgur: “I was a touch emotional when my ex text me, told me to come to his at 11am.”
Her ex-partner, who she named only as Zak, bought flowers, chocolates and a card and cooked her breakfast.
“I know you hate my guts right now. But you got over it to show our sons how to treat their mum on Mother’s Day.”
Well played dad. Well played.