Dad Discovers Biscuits Given To Trick Or Treating Kids Were Actually 18 Years Out Of Date

A dad who sneakily helped himself to his daughters’ Halloween treats was pretty shocked when he realised biscuits they were given were 18 years out of date.

Adrian Johnson, from Leeds, tweeted a photo of the McVitie’s milk chocolate digestives that had a best before date of 15 May 1999.

“Think I’ve just eaten a biscuit (from a packet given to our kids while trick or treating) that went out of date 18 years ago,” he wrote on 31 October.

“Not joking.”

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Johnson said the biscuits whad “just an awful, gone-off, long-lingering bad taste.”