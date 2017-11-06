Parents Share Heartbreaking Message To Friends Who Excluded Their Autistic Son From Parties

A mum has shared the expletive-filled message her husband sent to his friends after their child, who has autism, was not invited to any of their kids’ parties. Christine Stephenson, from Newcastle, explained it broke her heart that her husband Shane had to call out the exclusion of their six-year-old son Reilly. “Reilly is pretty much nonverbal and is an awesome little boy,” Christine told HuffPost UK. “Shane was incredibly upset at the thought of Reilly not being part of his circle of friends. This incident was just the straw that broke the camels back. “We struggle for support, we have no regular childcare and feel very isolated.”

Christine Stephenson Christine Stephenson's son Reilly.

Shane’s message to his friends read: “My so called friends who have kids also have kids parties. Not one invite not fucking one. “Think about that whilst you go and fuck yourselves; have you any idea how hurtful that is? “Just for the record in future don’t bother, he’s not an after thought he’s my every fucking thought.”

My husbands message to his mates breaks my heart 😢 💔 #inclusion #autism pic.twitter.com/WhDXpwnTpZ — Life of Reilly (@life_of_reillys) November 4, 2017

The message hit a chord with people on Twitter - it was retweeted more than 1,600 times and favourited more than 4,500 times. It also attracted nearly 300 replies, many from other parents of children with autism who could relate to the situation the Stephenson family found themselves in.

Listen, that's the kind of fire and power you need in a corner when you are in that kind of situation. Well done that dad. Mine is the same! — Simon Andrew (@SimonAndrewx) November 5, 2017

They are not real friends, he is spot on. We have been through exactly the same. Stay strong 💕 — Imperfect Mum (@imperfectmumx) November 5, 2017

Well done, every word rings true. We were told at nursery " the other children dont like him, please dont bring him back". — alison dixon (@alisondixon4) November 6, 2017

My daughter had a way to handle this. She simply asked the mother of a child with autism what she needed to do to make the party a good experience for him. They had a great party. — Anna L. Bond (@Morose4347Bond) November 6, 2017