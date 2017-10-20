A dad has had the internet cracking up after he followed instructions to put his baby to bed almost too perfectly.
Mum Melvin Doo, from Nashville, US, explained her daughter, London, was asleep in the car seat so she told her partner to: “Just put her in the bed”.
She wrote on Twitter: “He did exactly that.”
Doo shared a photo of her daughter tucked up in bed - while still in her car seat.
The mum said after she saw her daughter in bed, she decided to leave her in the seat anyway. After all, she looks pretty cosy.
When she asked her partner about it, he said: “I ain’t bouta wake that girl up!”
The photo had more than 100,000 likes in less than a week and people on Twitter found it hilarious.
Another parent said her partner did the same to her son when he fell asleep in the car.
If they stay asleep, surely it’s a no-brainer?