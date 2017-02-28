Dad Tapes Medicine Ball To Stomach During Workout To Experience Pregnant Wife's Pain

A dad decided to find out what it is like to carry around the weight of a full-term baby on his belly during a workout.

Milchuck Blake, from Virginia, US, strapped a huge medicine ball to his front and did a full-on crossfit session with burpees, push-ups and spinning.

“Being a good sport feeling how he’s made his wife feel for the past few months,” the gym sharing his video wrote in the caption.

“Congrats on your soon-to-be new addition.”