A dad has shared his simple yet effective trick that managed to stop his three-year-old’s temper tantrum, and we’re pretty impressed.
He shared the parenting hack with the Reddit community, explaining he used it on a day his son was “whining and complaining about everything”.
“When you’re cooking a soup or a stew you add a potato to it if it’s too salty because it will absorb extra salt,” the dad wrote on Reddit on 25 May.
“So I told him that he needs to stop being so salty. And then it clicked. My sarcastic dad brain.”
So what did the dad do? He found the biggest potato in the kitchen and told his son to hold onto it until he changed his attitude.
He said his son he was “too salty” and told him when he was ready to say nice things, he could put the potato down.
And that was it. That was literally it.
“It worked,” the dad wrote. “He thought it was so silly and his mood changed.
“At first he was confused and wanted to put it down, but I told him that he will absolutely under no circumstances put the potato down until he’s in a better mood to compose himself.
“Parenting: Making shit up and hoping our children can contribute to society and don’t grow up to be assholes.”
Commenting on the post, one dad wrote: “I like it. Not just the potato idea (which is inspired) but the general attitude of innovating to keep the kids confused. And acting as if it’s all part of our parenting master plan.”
We’ve gotta give it to the dad, this is such a simple yet genius idea to try.