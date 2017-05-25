A dad has shared his simple yet effective trick that managed to stop his three-year-old’s temper tantrum, and we’re pretty impressed.

He shared the parenting hack with the Reddit community, explaining he used it on a day his son was “whining and complaining about everything”.

“When you’re cooking a soup or a stew you add a potato to it if it’s too salty because it will absorb extra salt,” the dad wrote on Reddit on 25 May.

“So I told him that he needs to stop being so salty. And then it clicked. My sarcastic dad brain.”